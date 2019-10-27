If you’re trying to stand out amongst the sea of individuals in the Tinderverse, your bio is a critical part of the formula. And leaning into some sort of category that helps define you — whether you’re an astrology lover, financier, or grammar nerd — can be a helpful way to give a potential date a sense of who you are, as well as fodder for an ice breaker. Being honest here will only help weed out prospects who aren’t a fit. No matter what your M.O., chances are, one of these honest Tinder bios will allow your personality to really shine.

Finance Types Who Are Secretly Softies

“I might be a banker, but I’ll never lose your interest📈 (I hated that as much as you did.)”

No one can resist a good pun, especially when it includes a parenthetical self-deprecating comment so everyone knows you’re as self-aware as you are cheesy.

People Dealing With A Breakup

“Please excuse my appearance (sweats & a messy bun) at this time. Under construction from past emotional damage. Apologies for the inconvenience!”

This bio puts it right on the table that you’re still carrying emotional baggage from your last fling. Plus, honesty is a strong foundational block for any relationship, as are openness and wit.

Travel Lovers

“Looking for someone to bop around the world with 🌍 Extra points if you love going off the beaten path. All points revoked if you’ve ever offered to play ‘Banana Pancakes’ or ‘Wonderwall’ on your guitar in a hostel.”

Stereotypes, they exist for a reason. This bio shows that you’re not only aware of them, but you’re hell bent on breaking them, too.

Astrology Fanatics

“I’m a Cancer sun, Taurus rising, and Libra moon looking for a nice-guy sun, has-a-job rising, and loves-his-mother moon 🌙 Literally just be a good person.”

We tend to think astrology lovers immediately judge others based on their signs. And while there might be some truth to that, more often than not you, like most everyone else, are just looking for decent people who treat you well.

People With Strong Senses Of Humor

“Critics are saying…

‘Unparalleled banter’ —NY Times

‘Stingingly funny’ —Huffington Post

‘Like sometimes it really, really stings’ —Best friend

‘Absolutely takes it too far’ —My mother

‘Definitely a Nope if you can’t take a joke’ —Me”

There’s nothing wrong with being candid about your sense of humor. If you’re someone who likes to poke fun, often pushing the limits of the others’ sensitivity, this bio allows you to be truthful and undeniably charming about that character trait.

Hypochondriacs

“Life is 1% what happens to you, and 99% what WebMD tells you is happening to you. Like me if you want to live out our days diagnosing our paper cuts.”

This is a relatable sentiment that might help you find your fellow, medically paranoid soulmate. Opposites might attract, but hey, it’s also nice to find someone who understands your deepest anxieties.

Foodies

“Just a woman looking for a man to laugh at salads with”

Bonus points if you Photoshop your face into a woman laughing eating salad stock photo.

Grammar Nerds

“I’m an Oxford comma in the streets, and the wrong use of “their” in the sheets 😉”

No matter how hard you resist it, literary humor always gets people excited. Just me?

Homebodies

“In a serious relationship with my bed, my Apple TV, and my cat. We’re taking applications for new additions.”

Not everyone is looking to go out on loud bar dates every weekend. Wear your homebody badge with honor, and find a fellow takeout-in-bed enthusiast.

Those Reentering The Dating Market After Some Time Off

“Me V.2 Software Updates:

New features (dyed hair blonde, went vegan, started meditating)

Major bug fixes (got over my ex )

Increased performance (more patient with people who quote “Mad Men”)

Improved support (won’t turn your problems into my own)”

There’s no shame in admitting that you’ve attempted dating when perhaps you weren’t in quite the right headspace. This bio showcases the new and improved you, ready to take on Tinder by storm.