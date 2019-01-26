Examples Of True Love, As Translated For The Tinder Era
Online dating has all but taken the place of real-life meeting and flirting. And that may seem like a downside of the practice — what are rom-coms for if not to instill the expectation of our very own meet-cute? But you can have an adorable is-this-it encounter, aka, that moment you know it’s love, or could be love, or at least that you would really like to meet this person IRL, on Tinder. Take the seven conversations ahead. They express the same sentiments that might just have given our elders the maybe-this-person-is-special feels but — semi-dream scenario alert — you can experience them without peeking out from behind your phone.
The Multiple-Choice Note Passed In High School
You know the one: It says “Do you like X?” Yes/No/Maybe. It worked then, and it works now.
Credit: Reddit u/TheFusionEra
When You Bond By Commiserating At A Work Function
Neither of you is thrilled to be here, but here you are, so you might as well laugh at it together.
Credit: Reddit u/MediMac99
The Cheesy Pick-Up Artist You Finally Give Into
Sure, you weren’t into his pick-up line the first time, but at some point his persistence became charming.
Credit: Photo: Reddit u/YaBoiTROD
The Coworker You Fall For Over Email
A typo might be low stakes, but a comeback like this is a sign of good things to come.
Credit: Reddit u/CroissantAficionado
The Person You Lose Track Of Time Talking To
You think it’s been a few minutes, but it’s really been hours.
The Joke That Could Be Sarcastic Or Flirtatious
If you need to ask yourself if someone is flirting with you, they’re flirting with you.
Credit: Reddit u/BarbatoBunz
The Stranger You Lock Eyes With At The Hotel Buffet
This is that moment you both reach for the same ’90s breakfast that nobody eats anymore but is quite possibly absolutely the best.