We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: What you write in your Tinder bio matters. If you can catch your potential matches’ eyes with something clever, all the more power to you. But like dating, what strikes our fancy isn’t one size fits all. So we asked a panel of Tinder users to weigh in on these seven bios, and got their thoughts on shouting out Fergie, job-related one liners, and the desirability of someone who can choose a Netflix movie in — wait for it — under 30 minutes. Watch and learn.