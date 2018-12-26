We all have New Year’s resolutions: go to the gym more, be a good person (if you find out what that means, let me know), and have more fun. You know what’s fun? Dating. (At least sometimes.) And as it happens, the Sunday after New Year’s, also known as Dating Sunday, is the busiest day of the year for apps like Tinder. AKA you will have more potential matches on January 6, 2019 than on any other day. But between being full from all of the holiday meals (I see you, stuffing) and going out nonstop, it can be tricky to think of a good conversation starter. Let us do the thinking for you.

Please tell me you have a better NYE story than I do.

I’m starting a petition to replace the ball drop with a taco storm. Want to sign?

On a scale of one to Nature Valley bar, how messy was your 2018?

What’s your least basic resolution? Mine is trying to find and eat more Milky Way Midnights.

If you had to sum up your dating life this past year in one word, what would it be? Mine is for sure “sporadic.”

Hey, I think I saw you at my overcrowded gym the other day. I was the one in the corner pretending to work out.

If you could time travel, what year would you go to? And don’t say 3000 just because the Jonas Brothers sang about it.

F getting a new job. This year. I’m realizing my childhood dream of starring in a Disney Channel original movie. HBU?

I just resolved to learn how to ride a unicycle. Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?

For the rest of the year, you’re only allowed to buy one thing at Trader Joe’s. What do you choose?