It’s our job to connect people — to show you people you wouldn’t otherwise cross paths with, give you an opportunity to chat, and cross our fingers that there’s chemistry on the first date. Still, making plans is on you, and if we each had a nickel for every minute spent debating where to go on a date, well, we’d have more money than we do. Presuming you live in or are visiting New York City, we teamed up with Kayak to make some recommendations. Click on over to their site for 11 date bars you’ll want to you try out sooner rather than later, whether it’s your first date with someone new or your weekly date night with your long-term partner.