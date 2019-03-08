At Tinder, we’re all about helping our users connect. And while we want to help you connect with each other, we also want to connect you to causes that matter. That’s why today, we’re announcing that we’ll be offering up to $1 million in in-app advertising to worthy nonprofits. These ads will appear in front of millions of Tinder users and provide you with the opportunity to donate and volunteer.

In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re soliciting our first round of applications from nonprofits dedicated to the advancement and wellbeing of women. And we’re excited to launch ads from our first partner, She’s the First, an organization dedicated to fighting gender inequality through education. Previously, Tinder donated over $20,000 to She’s The First as part of our #FundHerCause campaign.

That’s not all. Tinder believes in the goal to #BalanceforBetter within our own four walls, and we are committed to pay everyone at the company equitably. We’re happy to announce that all statistical evidence indicates that Tinder has achieved pay equity. And in our internship program this year, we have reserved 65 percent of positions for female interns.

Happy International Women’s Day!