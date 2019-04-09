There are any number of things you can do on your first date with someone you met on Tinder: get drinks, see a show, do some kind of athletic activity, you get the idea. But we’ve never before considered relinquishing our Tinder to our date (and vice versa) for their takes on our profile, matches, and messages. Two brave souls, Max and Isari, however, were down to give it a shot. Watch as they debate appropriate age ranges, icebreakers, and learn whether a second date is in the cards for them.