We asked 28 single women to share their best first-date story and we can we just say…these ladies and their dates deserve some serious props. The dates ranged from adventurous (helicopter rides, rock-climbing, improv classes…) to romantic (a clifftop bonfire) to low-key but memorable for the terrific conversation. But none of them would have happened if these women hadn’t been open to trying something new. Our only remaining question is: How can we score a date this good?