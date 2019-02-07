Dating Is Better With Friends, Especially in Tulum
Less nerves + more fun = success.
Nothing makes first dates even more fun than getting to spill all the details to a friend. Or, better yet, taking your bestie with you. Eugenie Grey of Feral Creature made this dream scenario a reality when she invited Gregory Davos to join her on two Tinder dates during the pair’s vacation in Tulum, where they all had quite the adventure. Hey, if nothing else, it saves having to impress the friends down the line.