It’s one thing to wish your ex the best in their future romantic endeavors, but it’s quite another to help them land new dates. Yet Kelso and Melissa, who dated Sachia for three months and one month respectively, were oddly up to the challenge. Once all three agree on the kind of guy or girl Sachia is looking for, they start building his Tinder profile, assessing his prospects, and sending messages. Let’s just say these three are (significantly) braver than we are.