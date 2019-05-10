Because let’s be real, you’ll never see them again anyway.

Oh, so you’ve never seen tears shed on a first date? Neither had I until a few weeks ago, when my admittedly sensitive date began crying while discussing a recent NYT article. I’m no tear-shamer; however, there are more devastating matters than a newspaper article to publicly sob about, IMHO. Also, no one prepares you for how to react when this happens. I, for one, was speechless and dumbstruck, which are both very foreign states of being for me.

So, you can imagine my surprise when old wet eyes asked, “How am I doin’? How would you rate this date on a scale of 1 to 10?” Mind you, this was mere minutes after he’d awkwardly dried his tears while I stared at him in horror and confusion. My mind went blank and, before I could stop myself, replied, “Well… you cried, so like a 2, maybe a 3.” It was harsh, but I, for the second time that night, was caught off-guard.

This got me thinking: How great would it be to have the perfect response at the ready when you’re asked how a dismal date is going? Well, look no further — I got you, because no one should have to face this inquisition without a few quips in their arsenal. Of course, these lines should only be used on those who deserve them. If you know you’ve got a crier on your hands, proceed with caution.