If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound? What is the meaning of life?

These existential questions are all good and well, but we have a number of others we’d like to add the official list that must exist somewhere: What is “dating?” What is “hanging out?” What is “talking?” We presented these oh-so-confusing terms, among others, to a panel of active daters (depending how you define “dating,” but that’s another story…), and while their POVs sparked our interest, we’re not holding our breath for a consensus. Prepare for, drumroll please, more confusion.