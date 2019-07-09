Dayna and Nik have been through a lot since meeting in the sixth grade: dating on and off, a transition, and getting in touch with their sexualities. To add a little icing to the cake, so to speak, Dayna accepted our challenge to hand over her Tinder — we’re talking pics, bio, swipes, and chats — to her ex. Nik tells us that he knows Dayna “better than I know anyone else,” so needless to say, this should be…. an adventure.