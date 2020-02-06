It may be cuffing season, but there’s nothing romantic about having to take at least five minutes during every date to remove all of your layers. It’s times like these we can’t help but miss the long and bright days of summer. Remember cute afternoons in the park and stargazing on a nice summer night? We do, and we miss them very much. But for now, all we can do is try to warm our hands above a scented candle alongside the person we’re dating.