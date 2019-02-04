It’s hard not to love Gregory Dava, and naturally, we cheer on the people we love. So you can only imagine how hard we were clapping when the LA native and influencer declared himself “single, bilingual, and ready to mingle.” Lucky for us, Gregory, who travels regularly for work, often solo, tends to use Tinder when he’s away from home to meet new friends of both the romantic and platonic variety. Watch as he gets warmed up with rooftop drinks in his home city of Los Angeles and as he hops on a plane to Tulum, Mexico, where he goes on two more dates — one solo and one not so solo.