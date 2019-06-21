For many of us, the combination of being single and being a black woman can be a uniquely triggering experience. In 2014, studies revealed that black women were the least desirable demographic on dating apps. But don’t get it twisted — that had nothing to do with our brown skin and everything to do with the lack of representation black women of all shades received in the media.

I sat down with Camille to chat about what it’s like dating as a black woman in 2019. What’s changed for us now that shows like “Insecure” and “Dear White People” have graced our screens? What do we need from within and outside our community to feel wanted, as our white female counterparts do? And how do we stop the haters from affecting our confidence?

Watch on because you need to hear what we have to say.