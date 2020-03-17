Nearly 50% of women prefer to date men taller than them, and if you’re a short man that can be a damaging statistic. Height is so important for some women that referencing it takes up precious real estate in their bio: Guys may come across demands like “6’ tall or GTFO.” Even though less than 15% of men are over 6’, half of us are holding out for someone we can look up to, literally. But, where does that leave the other 85% of men, particularly those who are shorter than average?

I sat down with Brayan to chat about what it’s like dating as a short man and bust some myths about height in the process. Watch on — because despite his 5’6 frame, the sky’s the limit for him.