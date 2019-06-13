43 Things To Start Calling The Person You’re Dating
I was in a workout class the other day, which is already very off-brand for me, when I realized I was sharing studio space with a couple. I quickly found myself hating them with every fiber of my being for kissing in between sets and more so, for overusing a nickname that, quite frankly, should die.
“Hey babe.”
“Good job, babe.”
“That was hard, babe!”
“You kicked butt today, babe!”
“Babe” reminds me of the pig movie or, like, an actual infant. There’s nothing endearing about it. It’s unoriginal — so unoriginal that I’d take a bet if someone shouted “babe” on the street, at least half of the people nearby would turn around. It’s not special to your relationship nor is it imaginative, and we can all do better. Join me in my anti-babe movement by opting for these loving nicknames instead.
Foods
Because these are hard on the outside and soft on the inside, just like your S.O.
1. Ciabatta
2. Nugget
3. Skittle
4. M&M
5. Kinder egg
6. Pan-fried dumpling
7. Tater tot
8. Empanada
9. Jalapeño popper
Animals
Because these lil’ guys are cute, just like your partner
10. Pup
12. Guppy
13. Koala
14. Liger
15. Ocelot
16. Penguin (’guin for short)
17. Pink fairy armadillo
Items That Cover You
Because these things protect you, just like your person does
18. Umbrella
19. Duvet
20. Roof
21. Hood
22. Skin
23. Sunscreen
24. Bucket hat
Miscellaneous
Because they’re mysterious, just like your other half
25. Eileen (then you can say “Come on, Eileen” whenever you go anywhere)
26. Their name + “roo”
27. My precious
28. Sir
29. Ma’am
Anti-Babe Movement
Because you stand up for what’s right, just like your companion does
30. ABB (anything but babe)
31. NB (not babe)
32. NBA (no babes allowed)
33. OOB (opposite of babe)
Old-Timey
Because you’re an old soul, just like your mate
34. Toots
35. Dollface
36. Flutter bum
37. Bobby dazzler
38. Scallywag
39. Wench
40. Fair maiden
41. Lambkin
42. Mamtam
43. Poppet