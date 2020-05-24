These lines put the “aw” in “award-winning.”

Whether you are looking to spark a serious connection or casually meet new people, every one of these 51 adorable openers can help you kick off a fruitful conversation.

Take a hint from all those cool cats and kittens: Cuteness is a surefire way to get someone's attention. Whether you are looking to spark a serious connection or casually meet new people, every one of these 51 adorable openers can help you kick off a fruitful conversation.

1. OK, this line is cheesy, but you look really Gouda in your pics.

2. Are you my favorite blanket? Because I sure am wrapped up in you.

3. Ever heard the one about the trucks in traffic? Eh, NVM, it’s just a bad pickup line.

4. Do you brush with LEDs? Your smile could light up the room.

5. Are you a train conductor? You just stopped me in my tracks.

6. Are you involved with reservoir control, because DAM!

7. I asked my Magic-8 Ball if I should write to you. It said “yes, definitely.”

8. You must be minor physical activity, because you’ve got me sweatin’.

9. What size shoes do you wear? I’m looking for my soulmate.

10. I asked my grandpa to help me write to you, so, as he says, ”you are all that and a bag of chips.”

11. Why don’t you go north and I’ll go south? Opposites attract, you know.

12. If Clint Eastwood asked me if I was feeling lucky today I’d say yes, because I matched with you.

13. Your name should really be Belle, because you’re gorgeous, and I want to ring you.

14. Do you know what BwOhTaTsLuEp means? It’s a message in a bottle.

15. I wasn’t optimistic about finding the one until I saw your profile.

16. Do you know a good real estate agent? I’m trying to make a move here.

17. Wow, I am very into all 1×1 of you!

18. When people ask me what my type is, I just show them your profile.

19. My doc says I’m low in vitamin U.

20. The perfect match doesn’t exi—.

21. I’m ISO someone to steal all the blankets.

22. We’re a match made in heaven Tinder.

23. You know, if we wind up married, this is the opening line we’ll have to tell people about.

24. My friends bet that you wouldn’t respond. What do you have to say to that?

25. Can I call you four cups, because you are a qt?

26. Elevated…way up…above….Sorry, I’m just trying to say “high.”

27. I’ve read that it’s important to consume eight glasses of water a day, which means grabbing a drink with me is the responsible thing to do.

28. I was craving a snack, and behold! You’re right here.

29. Just sitting here wondering why you aren’t #1 on the hottest singles chart.

30. Didn’t know there was a meteor shower last night, but I just matched with this star right here.

31. My heart has been a little heavy lately. Do you mind holding it for me?

32. I don’t normally do anything illegal, but I think I just might’ve found my partner in crime.

33. I wish we were cats so we could spend nine lives together.

34. I’ve always been told I had a sweet tooth, and matching with you just confirms it.

35. I’m not much of a risk taker, but I’m about to go all in on you.

36. Are you a 911 operator? Because I’d like to report a robbery of my heart.

37. Normally I’d hate paying more on my student loans, but in this case I think you’ve earned my interest.

38. I’m not the best at basketball, but for you I’ll do my best to shoot my shot.

39. OK, we matched! Now what should I do with my other two wishes?

40. Call me a 19th-century canvas, because you’ve made an impression on me.

41. Do you believe in love at first sight? Me neither — it was your second picture that really got me.

42. Weird! You look just like my date next week.

43. I might need to get Life Alert a little earlier than I thought, because I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.

44. I guess THIS is the moment Kelly Clarkson said people wait a lifetime for.

45. You know why umami flavors make such a good combo? They have U and Mi in it.

46. Did you see the shooting star last night? Well, my wish came true.

47. I told my fake assistant to hold all my calls, so you have my full attention.

48. So I’ve been trying to figure out a good way to ask out someone like you. Got any ideas?

49. What are the first three, second three, and last four digits of your phone number?

50. My favorite thing about you is that you matched with me.

51. Do you believe in love at first right?

