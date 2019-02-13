Yes, being single has plenty of perks — getting your entire bed to yourself, the end of arguing what to queue up on Netflix until you watch nothing at all, and, of course, dating. While it can be difficult to go back to meeting people after the end of a long-term relationship, biting the dating bullet — and in this case, the truffle pommes frites, polenta, and deep-fried rice bowls — is worth it. Corey Marshall, known for her delectable Instagram, finds out as much when signs up for Tinder in the wake of her breakup and goes on three first dates in Los Angeles as only a foodie can. The question is, who — and what — will satisfy her cravings?