Just do it already.

It’s a typical day on campus. You’re either walking to class, at the library, or grabbing some food when the same beautiful specimen who always catches your eye crosses your path. You have yet to approach them, because you don’t know what to say or are fairly certain you will mess it up. Let us take this moment to disagree. With your charm and these only-somewhat-cheesy lines they won’t be able to ignore, you can and will catch your crush’s attention.

1. If I had a nickel for every time I noticed you on campus, I wouldn’t need financial aid anymore.

2. Are you studying chemistry? Because I’m really feeling a spark between us.

3. I’m looking for models for the campus magazine, and you look like you have experience.

4. Your curves are doing for me what the curve did for my psychology grade.

5. I can’t find my class, and I’m in need of an attractive escort. Can you show me the way?

6. Will you be my student loans? Because I’d like to have you around for the rest of my life.

7. I don’t know if you’re a math major, but I think you’re sweeter than pi.

8. Hi! Don’t worry, I’m not going to ask you to sign a petition to save the campus fro-yo machine.

9. Are you a study sheet? Because you are the highlight of my day.



10. I’m taking astronomy this semester, so I’m qualified to say you are out of this world.

11. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but have we had a class together before?