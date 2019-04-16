Lizzo may have gotten on stage with Janelle Monáe, and queen Ari may have made our teenybopper hearts sing by teaming up with* NSYNC, but this Coachella news has to do with you. This weekend (April 12-14) in Coachella Valley, we saw a 140 percent increase in Swipe activity, a 200 percent increase in Likes, and a 190 percent increase in matches on Tinder. But you weren’t only busy flipping through your stack while in the festival spirit — you were also talking about it. Mentions of “Coachella” in bios rose 77 percent, and there was a jump in anthems by BLACKPINK (29 percent), Billie Eilish (18 percent), and Khalid (12 percent).

Weekend two, what you got for us?