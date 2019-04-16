Tinder Users Sure Were Busy At Coachella
Clearly no one decided to put down their phone.
Lizzo may have gotten on stage with Janelle Monáe, and queen Ari may have made our teenybopper hearts sing by teaming up with* NSYNC, but this Coachella news has to do with you. This weekend (April 12-14) in Coachella Valley, we saw a 140 percent increase in Swipe activity, a 200 percent increase in Likes, and a 190 percent increase in matches on Tinder. But you weren’t only busy flipping through your stack while in the festival spirit — you were also talking about it. Mentions of “Coachella” in bios rose 77 percent, and there was a jump in anthems by BLACKPINK (29 percent), Billie Eilish (18 percent), and Khalid (12 percent).
Weekend two, what you got for us?