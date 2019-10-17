She may not list “comedian” as her profession on her Tinder profile, but up-and-comer Claire Parker definitely has the chops to claim that title. It’s evident in her carefully chosen photos, what she looks for in a potential match’s bio, and how she approaches each and every conversation. Plus, her number-one comedy tip is something we can all use: Go with your second, not your first thought, especially when it comes to your opening line — it’s more likely to be original. Keep watching for more from Claire, including whether she finds her Peter Parker. Upside-down kiss, and scene.