Like any kind of dating — or social interaction for that matter — online dating can come with pressure. How do you choose the right photos? What do you write in your bio? Is your opener witty enough? That’s a lot to handle even when you’re sprawled on your couch for an entire day, so just imagine how it would feel if you were racing the clock. Not everyone could handle it, but Camille, with a little help from Jillian Bell and Utkarsh Ambudkar, the stars of “Brittany Runs A Marathon” (in theaters August 23), is ready for the challenge. Can she turn her swipes, matches, and chats into an IRL date in a mere 15 minutes? We’re crossing our fingers.