Bretman Rock is good at many things: making us love him, making us dissolve into fits of giggles, and making us scream “yassss” in heartfelt agreement. It turns out he’s also quite the Tinder pro. So we figured, as Bretman so eloquently puts it, who better to “teach you guys how to succeed and just overall be the baddest bitch you can be on the Tinder app?” From the purpose of each of his pictures to the thought behind his bio to how he strikes up a conversation with his matches, watch and learn.