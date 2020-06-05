Thanks for everyone who showed up this week through protest, donation, and solidarity. We are heartbroken over the Black lives lost to senseless violence and racism.

We stand with the Black community because it’s our home.

We are exhausted, but continue to do everything in our power to fight against injustice.

We will not be silent as our people are targeted.

Your silence is your consent.

Please do your part.

Sincerely, Black @ Tinder







