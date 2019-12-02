The bio can really be the conversation starter and an opportunity to connect on a different level with your next match.

Let’s get real, the bio makes or breaks a dating profile. It’s (almost) as important as your photos, and it can mean the decision between a Like or a Nope. Those looking for advice and inspiration should take note of these winning Tinder bios, which Reddit users spotted in the wild. We picked our favorites and asked the experts to weigh in on why each one works.

“The bio can really be the conversation starter and an opportunity to connect on a different level with your next match,” says Holly Bartter, founder and director of Matchsmith, an online dating concierge in Queensland, Australia. She advises daters to keep their bios lean and make them memorable. “It’s about making someone laugh, making them think— and most importantly [making them] wanting to know more about you because of it.”

Julie Spira, online dating expert and founder of Cyber-Dating expert, agrees on the importance of an eye-catching bio. “If you create an account and don’t fill in the bio, it’s hard to be taken seriously,” she says. “I look at bios as the snapshot into your heart and soul. If someone likes your bio they can write you a compelling introduction message that goes beyond, ‘hey.’”

[Like me] if you smell like a freshly toasted Pop-Tart

Submitted by: sleepiestghost, female, 26, California

Laughter is the key to getting someone’s attention, but humor doesn’t always translate. This bio strikes the perfect balance. “I love this bio because it’s funny without trying too hard, and it’s also very positive,” says Bartter. “It gets people thinking about a fun snack that is widely enjoyed and scents are closely linked to memory! You’re going to get an enjoyable conversation right off the bat with this bio.”

I have a job, a car, and I won’t send you any dick pics.

Submitted by: Mikey Kelch, male, 28, Las Vegas

Kelch reports that he met his wife on Tinder using this clever bio, and they’ve been together for five years, married for one year, and have a daughter on the way. We’d call that bio success. Bartter agrees. “I like how transparent and relaxed this bio is, especially because it ticks off some potential concerns for matches and also signals that this gentleman is not uncomfortable getting down to the basics. He’s secure with himself and it’s a refreshing take on so many bios where people might choose to peacock a bit more.”

Let’s play Mario Kart.

Submitted by: anonymous, male, 24, British Columbia

According to Bartter, go short and sweet for the win. “This bio really works not only because of its brevity, but also because someone considering [Liking] is going to imagine themselves playing Mario Kart with this individual,” she says. “This may not mean much at first, but your profile is now associated with a fun activity, and it already has you thinking of connecting with them off the app.” Plus, you can ask if they prefer to be Bowser or Peach.

Call me a musician. Call me a comedian. Call me a writer. Call me mildly addicted to coffee. Or just call me [my name].

Submitted by: Hey_Im_Finn, 24, male

If you’re looking for a bio that shares basic info without listing it, this is a smart take. “These are all light-hearted and interesting — [it talks] about creative pursuits, career, and passions without it feeling like a standard list,” Bartter says.

Sorry ladies, I don’t have the dad bod you want, but I also have the dad jokes you don’t want.

Submitted by: Homebrandundies, male, 25, Melbourne, Australia

Another example of a joke in bio gone very right. “This bio is funny and self-deprecating without feeling overly cynical or negative, and it feels relaxed rather than trying too hard to pull in matches. This is someone who is comfortable in their own skin and has a chill approach to dating,” says Bartter.

Are you looking for a bad boy? Then you’re in luck, I’m bad at everything.

Submitted by: WhenAllElseFail, male, 30, California

“While some might immediately give this bio a [hard Nope], it’s just as tempting to say yes and start a conversation with, ‘Just how bad are you?’” says Spira. “You can add, ‘Are you bad at your job?’ A bad kisser?’ Familiarity usually wins when viewing and [thumbing] through hundreds of profiles, and this one hits home.”

Eh, I’ll do this part when I think of something clever.

Submitted by: Ollie, male, 30, California

Instead of trying too hard, why not try at all? “I call this the anti-bio, and it usually gets a good response or at least a LOL,” says Spira. “This profile shows they’re tired of agonizing about writing the most clever bio someone would ever see. Most likely, the responses will say, ‘I feel the same way!’”

You know who else likes food and travel? Everyone.

Submitted by: Stephanie D., female, 28, Amsterdam, Netherlands

So many bios look exactly the same. But this one calls that out — and it works, according to Spira. “In this bio, humor loves company, and you can easily turn the negative into a positive by responding with, ‘I see that everywhere, too, but if you really do love food and travel, what’s your favorite dish to whip up in the kitchen, and what was your favorite vacation spot?’”

Looking for a badass. Already have a good ass.

Submitted by: anonymous, female, 27, The Netherlands

Still coming up blank? When in bio doubt, go for a fun play on words. “This should be a go-to for anyone creating their profile copy for the first time,” Bartter says. “It’s confident because they aren’t shying away from complimenting their own body, and they are throwing out there the kind of person they are looking to meet but keeping the interpretation broad for their next match — clever!”

All bios were sourced from Reddit with permission from the original posters.