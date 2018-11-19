Turns out, asking your Tinder matches for advice with your college homework is a brilliant hack. Tinder user Celina did just that when she needed a little inspo for her creative writing paper. The prompt? What makes a good love story. Her matches had no shortage of ideas for her, from the deep (love that flips your whole world upside down) to the tragic to the, erm, highly specific (we’ll never think about swimming the same way again). Acing your paper and chatting up your matches at the same time? Sounds like a win-win.