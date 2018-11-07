Late Saturday night, our lord Ariana Grande dropped a goddamn bop and set a new barometer for breakup anthems. Instead of being resentful, “Thank U, Next” is full of gratitude, and Ari actually thanks her exes for allowing her to become the person she is today. Good golly, I wish I could be that appreciative of my monster ex-boyfriends. I’ve been listening to the song on repeat because 1. As previously mentioned, it’s a goddamn bop, and 2. I’ve been trying to see if I could also be above it all. But alas, as inspiring and revolutionary as this song is, the low road is how I will always travel. The high road is hard to get to, and also, I’m lazy. Oh, and I can be a real petty bitch. Even if I put my heart and soul into it, I could never be as unbothered, mature, cool, calm, and/or collected about my past relationships as Ari. And if I were an international pop star (I am in the shower), my non-hit single “Fuck U, Next”, would go a little something like this:

Thought I’d end up with John*

But he wasn’t a catch

If you had a car, stupid Larry*

Your tires I would happily slash

Even almost met the parents

And for Sam* I’m not thankful

Wish I could say “fuck you” to Mason*

Cause he was ungrateful

One taught me hate

One taught me vengeance

And one taught me pain

I’m so petty it’s amazing

Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost

And that’s exactly what I see

So look what I got

Look how you left me

And for that I say

Fuck u, next

Fuck u, next

Fuck u, next

I’m so fucking pissed off at my ex

Moral of the story? Ari is a queen, we should all bow down to her, and I am the worst. Bye!

*Names of exes have been changed to protect myself.