It’s no secret that dating can be stressful. Even the calmest person can find themselves spiraling before a big date. When butterflies become anxiety, it’s tempting to hide under the covers rather than face meeting someone new.

That’s why I sat down with Annabelle, who suffers from dating anxiety and has the lowdown on coping strategies that help calm her nerves. She’s proof that dating anxiety doesn’t have to keep you at home. Practice makes perfect: The more you date, the more you get used to putting yourself out there. Watch on and take notes: You may walk away with the tools you need to keep you in the dating game.