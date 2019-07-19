When you turn 18, you can legally vote, play the lottery, and skydive. Oh, and lest you forget, you can also finally join Tinder. AJ Mitchell, the up-and-coming musician behind the new single, “All My Friends,” was ready to take advantage of the opportunity. So soon after celebrating his birthday (happy belated, AJ!), he came by our studio to take his photos, write his bio, choose his anthem, seek out matches, and try to get his very first Tinder date. He might not be the best speller, but we suspect he’s onto something.