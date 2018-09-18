When you start getting the feels for someone, you may have to provide them with food that suits their dietary restrictions at some point. If you find yourself getting lost in the abyss of vegetarian-friendly recipes, look no further: These easy dinners will impress the F*%$ out of your date.

Sure, one can easily get by in the age of Postmates and Grubhub, but consider the scenarios that may leave you with no other options but to (gasp) cook a meal. Think: post-apocalyptic scenarios, an internet blackout, or being stranded five miles from your house in the woods. These are all real-life situations, my friends, and we need to be prepared for them. Until then, you can rest assured you’ll get props from your date for knowing how to shred it in the kitchen — vegetarian style, of course.

Plus, you don’t have to be to make these recipes. Rule number one? Food doesn’t have to be complex for it to be tasty.

Now, put on an apron with a silly meme, and get ready to impress the bleep out of your date — and yourself.

1. This Baked Brie To Get Cozy With

1/2 wheel brie

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of toasted pecans

Pour over top

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and stir in brown sugar. Toast pecans in a separate pan and add to the mixture. Once the brie has basked for 10 minutes, pour the heavenly mixture on top and serve! Pro tip? Toast a baguette to go with.

2. Squash, Manchego, And Balsamic Sandwiches

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for the bread

½ a butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and sliced

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

½ teaspoon of chili powder

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 sweet onion

1 pound of thinly sliced Manchego cheese

1 cup of toasted pumpkin seeds

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add squash, melted butter, maple syrup, chili powder, and salt and pepper to a large bowl and mix until evenly coated. Transfer to a lined baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes, until golden and tender. Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon of butter to medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion, toss to coat and cook without stirring, until onion browns. Stir, and add salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes when the mixture has thickened.

To build sandwiches, butter one side of each slice of bread. Inside the dry side of bread, add first, the manchego, then squash, caramelized onion, and pumpkin seeds. Plus, more manchego cheese to sandwich in the other ingredients. Cover with another slice of bread, butter facing outside. Heat in a pan over medium heat with 2 tablespoons of butter. Lightly cook each sandwich, for about 3 to 4 minutes per side. It’s ready to serve once the cheese and gooey and warm!

3. A Pumpkin Goat Cheese Pasta That Smells Like Fall

1 pound tagliatelle pasta

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic

1 can pumpkin puree

8 ounce log of goat cheese

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup Parmesan

1/4 cup chopped sage

Parsley to garnish

Follow the directions on the package of the pasta. In the meantime, melt the butter in a pan over medium heat and add the garlic. Sautee for 60 seconds before adding the sage leaves. After another minute, add the cream, pumpkin puree, goat cheese, Parmesan, and pumpkin pie spice. Simmer until all the cheese has melted. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot over the pasta. Garnish with Parmesan and chopped parsley.

4. This Ridiculously Tasty Vegan Chili

Cooking spray

1 medium chopped onion

1 bell pepper, chopped

10 ounce can tomatoes with green chilies

15 ounce can of corn, drained

15 ounce can unsalted kidney beans, drained

8 ounce can tomato sauce

16 ounce can refried beans

Trader Joe’s taco seasoning to taste

1 bundle scallions

Spray a large pot with cooking spray or lightly coat with cooking oil. Add onions and peppers and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, corn, all the beans, tomato sauce, and seasoning. Bring to a boil, cover, and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve with scallion garnish on top.

5. This Easy Brussel Sprout Recipe

1 pound Brussel sprouts

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon sriracha

3 tablespoons honey

1 lemon

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep Brussel sprouts by washing thoroughly, cutting off the end stems. Cut sprouts in half and remove any yellow outer leaves. Place sprouts in a large bowl, and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a baking sheet, lined with aluminum foil and roast for 35 to 40 minutes. In the meantime, combine Sriracha, honey, and lemon in a small bowl with salt to taste. Drizzle sauce on cooked Brussel sprouts and serve immediately.