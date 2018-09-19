As mere mortals on this earth, many of us are prone to thinking that celebrities only find love within their inner circles or at the exclusive red carpet parties they attend. The truth, though, is that a good chunk of them are swiping left and right just as often as the rest of us are.

Want to know which celebrities you’re most likely to see on one of your swipe binges, or at the very least the ones you may have glossed over in the past? Read on. And as they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire — in other words, these celebrities are hardly the only ones using dating apps.

1. Amy Schumer

While she ended up marrying someone else earlier this year, actress Amy Schumer admitted to meeting her ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch on Tinder. “In my main profile picture, I was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with no makeup. It was a selfie and I made a gross face, looking as though I were dying, because I was hiking, so I was,” Schumer wrote in her 2016 book of personal essays, “The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo.” “I also put up a picture of Sophia from ‘The Golden GIrls,’ Claire Danes making her cry face on ‘Homeland,’ and one more normal more normal photo where I was smiling and wearing a sweatshirt. Vanessa [Bayer] and I posted our profiles at the same time and scream-giggled like little girls.”

2. Adam Rippon

Earlier this year, figure skater Adam Rippon revealed that he met his boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, on Tinder. He told People that the relationship was still “fresh” — but that he’s “fresh,” too. “[We’ve] been talking for the past seven months” and then “started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy,” Rippon said in April.

3. Demi Lovato

In her 2017 documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” Lovato opened up about using dating apps to connect with both men and women. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

4. Katy Perry

In between her concerts and epic shoe collection, it appears that pop star Katy Perry also finds time to swipe. After Perry called it quits with fellow musician John Mayer back in 2014, Perry had the perfect response when asked if she was single by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “I’m really deep on Tinder, so I don’t have a lot of time,” she said.

5. Laverne Cox

You’ve seen her on “Orange Is The New Black,” and you probably follow her on Instagram. And if you’re so inclined, you can also look for her on Tinder. “Honestly, I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps,” Cox told Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover while on “Access” in March. “You have to be on the apps to be in the game.” She admitted that she’s also “good at screening,” because she’s been “internet dating” for a long time now.

6. Zac Efron

Want to make your high school dreams come true? See if you can find “High School Musical” star Zac Efron on Tinder. If you swipe right, he’ll be thrilled. “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” Efron told the British Newspaper The Times in 2016. “They thought [my profile] was fake.”

Swiping left on Zac Efron sounds like a mistake we’d never get over.

7. Chelsea Handler

Ask talk show host Chelsea Handler how she feels about dating apps, and she’ll tell you she’s all about them. “Oh, I’m on all those apps,” Handler told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I’m out of town and I want, I’ll do that … I’m on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I’m a regular person.”

8. Hilary Duff

With baby no. 2 on the way and a starring role on the TV show “Younger,” there’s no doubt that Hilary Duff is a busy young woman. But back in 2015, she revealed to Ryan Seacrest that she was on Tinder after speculation that her profile was fake. “It kind of started out to be a joke with my girlfriends. I was like, ‘Explain this whole thing to me because it’s kind of blowing my mind,’” she said. “In my life, I’ve always had really serious boyfriends, I’ve always met people through work, and I’ve never been on a blind date.”

9. Lindsay Lohan

Sure, it’s been a while since 2013 — but five years ago, Lindsay Lohan was so immersed in the online dating world that she actually found her brother on Tinder. “Look who I just found on @tinderapp … hey bro,” Lohan wrote in an Instagram caption.

10. Charlize Theron

While on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Charlize Theron opened up about the hilarious way Chelsea Handler convinced her to sign up for a dating app. “She was on her phone and she showed it to me and she was explaining it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, ‘Yeah, everybody’s doing this. What’s wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?’” Theron said. “So then I took real interest, and I was like, okay, well tell me, how does it work? And she’s swiping all these faces of guys in all different sorts of — I’m going to sound like I’m 80. But they’re in all sorts of different variations of no clothes, and then they know that you’ve just said no, I don’t like you.”

We get it, Charlize.