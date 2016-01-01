Notre équipe

Kelsey Blodget, Senior Director Of Content

I’ve spent my career at the intersection of tech and media. Before Tinder, I worked at TripAdvisor, where I managed the editorial teams and digital strategy for Oyster.com and Jetsetter. Sometimes I spoke about the brands on TV. One time morning sickness caused me to throw up on a subway platform before a segment (the producers never knew!), but now I get to raise a truly wonderful tiny human. (I also have a cute dog, which means I basically know what it’s like to be a celebrity.) One of my skills is finding/internet stalking really talented people, and I’ve hired dozens of amazing employees over the years. Most of them still like me, so I think I’m a pretty OK boss. My writing has appeared in Conde Nast Traveler, The Los Angeles Times, ABC News, Maxim, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider, among other publications.

Ava McCartney, Director Of Content

I’m Ava, and I’m the director of content here at Tinder. I’ve made a career of telling stories, most recently at Refinery29 where I oversaw branded lifestyle content. I am, as my Instagram profile tells you, “always in a New York state of mind” as I was born and raised in Manhattan. I am told this makes me a unicorn. I’m easy to find in crowds because I’m 6′ and, chances are, the taller you are, the more I’ll like you. I wish all meals/snacks/experiences included chocolate, and I strongly believe you should get to know my adorable pup (I’m not biased or anything), Hobo.

Danielle Kam, Manager Of Content

Hi, I’m Danielle! But you can call me Dani. I’m the manager of content here at Tinder! Before this, I was an editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine where I wrote, edited, and worked on some cool branding stuff. I graduated from Indiana University with a major in journalism and a minor in gender studies. Oh, and I’m from the suburbs of Philadelphia. And no, it’s not always sunny there. Other things you should know about me? I start planning next year’s Halloween costume on November 1st, get down on the basketball courts every week, and am a corndog aficionado.

Hannah Lindner, Senior Manager, Video

I am a Webby Award winning producer who loves making videos for the internetz. I come to Tinder after a tenure at Conde Nast, where I produced digital content for Wired, GQ, Allure, Glamour, Vanity Fair and more. I once reached the front page of Reddit from a repost and have felt guilty about it ever since. In my spare time I eat my vegetables and do yoga. I hope this will help me live longer than other people.

Ahmed Fakhr, directeur de la photographie

Bonjour, c’est Ahmed. Avant d’atterrir chez Tinder, j’ai passé du temps chez Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly et The Daily Beast. J’ai travaillé sur la conceptualisation et la production des shootings photo pour des articles de fond en numérique et en print et j’ai recruté des photographes pour des festivals de musique. Quand je travaillais au magazine Rolling Stone, on m’a donné une moto Harley Davidson pour sillonner le pays et interroger des gens sur des hobbies un peu spéciaux. Par exemple, il y a des gens qui font des courses de "yachts" sur des lacs gelés en hiver. Quand je ne travaille pas, je cherche le meilleur ramen de la ville !

Kristin Collins-Jackson, membre de l’équipe de rédaction

Bonjour, Je suis Kristin — pas de surnoms s’il te plaît. Je fais partie de l’équipe de rédaction de Tinder et avant, je traitais de sexe et de relations, de beauté naturelle et de contenu culturel pour Bustle. C’est la vie quotidienne qui m’inspire car je ne me souviens pas de mes rêves. Quelques trucs sur moi ? Sur le plan émotionnel, je dépasse les 2 m et je pense que les files d’attente sont des voleuses de temps. Actuellement basée à Los Angeles après avoir passé une dizaine d’années dans le train 3 en raison de retards de trafic. Ça fait du bien d’être libre.