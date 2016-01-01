Tinder Inclusivity
Tinder Inclusivity is a video series in which members of the LGBTQ community offer their unique perspectives on how their sexuality or gender identity affects their dating lives.
Narratives
This Is What It’s Like To Be A 25-Year-Old Asexual Woman
I don’t need fixing, thank you very much.
5 Trans Men Get Real About Their Experience
“There are aspects of me that may seem feminine, but I am male.”
What Being A Trans Woman Is Like, According To 4 Trans Women
“Know that we are people…and yeah, you should get to know us.”
What Bisexuality Is, According To 5 Bisexual People
"There aren't rules. It's all about you."
Tinder News
We Teamed Up With GLAAD To Give You More Ways To Express Your Sexual Orientation
Narratives
What It’s Like To Date As A Demisexual
I can’t sleep with you if I don’t feel for you.