Taking Over My Tinder

Watch exes, family members, and close friends take over their loved one's Tinder account to help them get matches.

Ex-Boyfriend Helps His Former Girlfriend Get Matches
We’re all friends here...right?
This Guy Doesn’t Talk About His Dating Life With His Fam — But Now They’re Taking Over His Tinder
They've never talked about dating, until now.
This Woman Handed Her Tinder Over To Her Ex — And We Love It A Lot
Hello, brave soul.
This Is What It’s Like Explaining Tinder To Your Stepdad
At the very least, he was a good sport.
This Is Pretty Much The Craziest Way To Meet Your Tinder Match
Not your typical drinks meetup.
One Guy, Two Exes, And A Tinder Session: What Could Go Wrong?
Cue the peanut gallery.
I Showed My Tinder To My Family And It Went Shockingly Well
No one was more surprised than me.
