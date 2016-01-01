Search
Dear Kadeejah

Our advice column, Dear Kadeejah, responds to your most complex and common dating questions, from how to deal with ghosting to erectile dysfunction.

Video
Dear Kadeejah: I’m Asexual And My Partner Is Not
Asexuality is a spectrum.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: This Is What It’s Like Dating As A Short Man
You don’t need height to have depth.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: I’m In An Interracial Couple
Challenge accepted.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: I Have Dating Anxiety
When lavender essential oil just isn’t enough.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: I’m A Black Woman And This Is What Dating Is Like For Me
“Pretty for a black girl” is not a compliment.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: We’re Both Influencers — How Much Should We Share?
Relationship balance is more important than followers.
Video
Dear Kadeejah: Can I Keep Living With My Ex?
Because parting is such sweet sorrow.
