Search

Tinder Pick-Up Lines

4 Ways To Keep Things Fresh On Tinder While Social Distancing 
Dating
4 Ways To Keep Things Fresh On Tinder While Social Distancing 
So fresh, so clean. 
Behold: 14 Valentine’s Day Pickup Lines To Use On Tinder
Dating
Behold: 14 Valentine’s Day Pickup Lines To Use On Tinder
Like is in the air.
The Perfect Opening Line For Each Zodiac Sign
Dating Tips
The Perfect Opening Line For Each Zodiac Sign
There’s a reason people still ask, “What’s your sign?”
Which Lines From ‘Friends’ Work As Tinder Openers?
Video
Which Lines From ‘Friends’ Work As Tinder Openers?
How you doin’?
5 Tinder Openers For When The Other Person Gives You Nothing To Work With
Dating Tips
5 Tinder Openers For When The Other Person Gives You Nothing To Work With
Be better than “hey.”
Do Tinder Openers From ‘The Office’ Actually Work?
Video
Do Tinder Openers From ‘The Office’ Actually Work?
Few word do trick.
Henry Golding Thinks Your Pickup Lines ‘Could Use Some Work’
Video
Henry Golding Thinks Your Pickup Lines ‘Could Use Some Work’
He may or may not have used a few of these himself.
31 Halloween Pickup Lines That You Need To Use Before The 31st
Dating
31 Halloween Pickup Lines That You Need To Use Before The 31st
Spooky SZN is here!!
11 Fun Questions To Ask Your Tinder Match That Actually Will Tell You A Whole Lot
Dating Tips
11 Fun Questions To Ask Your Tinder Match That Actually Will Tell You A Whole Lot
The right questions can lead to a deeper connection.
8 Opening Lines That Will Give Your Tinder Chats New Life
Dating
8 Opening Lines That Will Give Your Tinder Chats New Life
It’s time for a little spring cleaning.
Do These Popular Tinder Openers Really Work?
Video
Do These Popular Tinder Openers Really Work?
We put them to the test.
8 Men Share Their Most Successful Tinder Opening Lines
Dating Tips
8 Men Share Their Most Successful Tinder Opening Lines
Smooth operators.
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches for Their Best Opening Line
Dating
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches for Their Best Opening Line
Pure entertainment.
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
All About Us
Get The App!
FYI
Language