Search

Tinder Bios

The 9 Best Tinder Bios for Girls
Tinder Advice
The 9 Best Tinder Bios for Girls
Our takeaway? Wit is key.
4 Ways To Keep Things Fresh On Tinder While Social Distancing 
Dating
4 Ways To Keep Things Fresh On Tinder While Social Distancing 
So fresh, so clean. 
The 17 Commandments Of Online Dating
Dating Tips
The 17 Commandments Of Online Dating
Follow these rules, please.
I Spent One Week Matching Guys Solely Based On Bios — Here’s What I Learned
Dating
I Spent One Week Matching Guys Solely Based On Bios — Here’s What I Learned
It gave blind dating a new meaning.
10 Tinder Bio Upgrades That Will Get You More Matches
Dating Tips
10 Tinder Bio Upgrades That Will Get You More Matches
Stop…in the name of bad bios.
10 Tinder Bios To Steal And Make Your Own
Dating
10 Tinder Bios To Steal And Make Your Own
You're welcome.
I Got A Tinder Profile Makeover From A Professional Dating Coach
Narratives
I Got A Tinder Profile Makeover From A Professional Dating Coach
Put down the selfie stick.
8 Tinder Profile Hacks To Get the Kind Of Relationship You Want
Dating Tips
8 Tinder Profile Hacks To Get the Kind Of Relationship You Want
Honesty is the best policy.
These Are The 9 Best Tinder Bios We’ve Ever Seen
Dating Tips
These Are The 9 Best Tinder Bios We’ve Ever Seen
Seriously.
8 Controversial Things To Consider Leaving Off Your Tinder Profile
Dating Tips
8 Controversial Things To Consider Leaving Off Your Tinder Profile
Some things are better left unsaid.
Eerily Accurate Tinder Bios For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers
Dating
Eerily Accurate Tinder Bios For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers
Your new-and-improved profile awaits.
10 Honest Bios We Wish You’d Write On Tinder
Dating
10 Honest Bios We Wish You’d Write On Tinder
“Under construction from past emotional damage.”
Avoid These 7 Common Lines In Your Tinder Bio
Dating
Avoid These 7 Common Lines In Your Tinder Bio
Originality FTW.
Would You Match With The People Behind These 7 Tinder Bios?
Video
Would You Match With The People Behind These 7 Tinder Bios?
You have to give them some credit.
Why These Tinder Super-Users’ Bios Work (Almost) Every Time
Dating Tips
Why These Tinder Super-Users’ Bios Work (Almost) Every Time
We call them thumb-stoppers.
12 Tired Dating Profile Habits to Ditch, Pronto
Dating Tips
12 Tired Dating Profile Habits to Ditch, Pronto
Recognize any of these?
All About Us
Get The App!
FYI
Language