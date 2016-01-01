Narratives
I’m An Asian Woman And I Refuse To Be Fetishized
It’s happened enough times that I know what to avoid in a partner.
Narratives
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
I am here to officially say, if you don’t want to talk to somebody, don’t.
Narratives
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Dating someone undocumented taught me hard lessons about American life and love.
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
Travel
How Staying at a Nude Swingers Resort Changed My View Of Sex and Relationships
Who knew spending a week naked, surrounded by strangers and sex, could feel so normal?
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
Narratives
How Group Therapy Made Me A Dateable Human
Real intimacy comes with boundaries.
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
College
Extracurricular Activities: A Junior At USC’s First Week On Tinder
I’m no longer afraid of missing a sweaty frat party.
Narratives
We Talked To People With Unusual Fetishes And Kinks About Their Dating And Love Lives
How do you navigate the world of dating, relationships, and love while simultaneously fulfilling your desires?
Narratives
I Want My Future Fiancé To Wear A Man-gagement Ring
Hear me out.
Style & Beauty
Why I’m Happy Dating With A Full Bush
My body, my choice.
Money
The $wipe: What A 28-Year-Old Single in SF Spends On Dating
Does accepting another drink have to mean, “I’m into you?”
Dating Experiments
I Staged These Famous Meet-Cutes IRL To See If I Could Find Love
Spoiler alert: I could not.
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in LA Spends on Dating
Two guys, three-ish dates.
Food & Drink
A Letter To People Who Share Meals On A First Date
I like my filet all to myself, TYVM.
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in NYC Spends on Dating
Several kinds of hangovers ensue.
College
Please, For The Love of God, Don’t Take Classes With Your Boyfriend
I beg of you.
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
Narratives
3 LGBTQ Women Share What It’s Like To Come Out In Your Mid-20s And Later
Now they're comfortable in their sexual identity and navigating the dating world.
Travel
The First Trip With My Boyfriend Told Me Everything I Needed To Know About Our Relationship
Getting stuck on a bus for hours is a surefire way to test a new romance.
Narratives
The Boy Who Taught Me That Bigotry Isn’t Always Forever
Nazi skins were not going to stand in the way of me and my first real boyfriend.
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
Dating
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
Narratives
I Dated My Next Door Neighbor And Here’s What I Learned
Dating my neighbor was like eating at a fast-food restaurant. Everything was quick and convenient.