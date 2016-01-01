Search
What To Do For Yourself This New Year Instead Of The Usual B.S. Self-Care Rituals
What To Do For Yourself This New Year Instead Of The Usual B.S. Self-Care Rituals
Health & Wellness
What To Do For Yourself This New Year Instead Of The Usual B.S. Self-Care Rituals

Health & Wellness

Let’s get real. If you’re dating, your health — from your STI status to your emotional wellbeing — is a part of your experience.

When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
It’s about as nuanced as you would expect.
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Health & Wellness
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Never have I ever met someone so damn cool.
Lessons I Learned Hooking Up Abroad in the New Age of HIV
Travel
Lessons I Learned Hooking Up Abroad in the New Age of HIV
Despite advances against HIV, casual sex while traveling can still be risky. I found out the hard way in Mexico City.
So You’ve Got a Zit And Your Date is in Two Hours
Style & Beauty
So You’ve Got a Zit And Your Date is in Two Hours
Pop it? Pick it? Cover it? A derm tells all.
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Style & Beauty
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property