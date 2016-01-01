Search

First Dates

We weigh in with first date ideas, first date advice, and answers to your first date questions.

I Flew To Another Country For A First Date
Travel
I’m all about making my own fairytales.
How You Act On A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
First Dates
Thank your lucky stars.
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Dating Experiments
Is honesty really the best policy?
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Dating Tips
Lessons from a decade of experience.
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Dating Tips
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Dating Experiments
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
The Best Miami Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Food & Drink
Consider this your go-to handbook.
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
Dating Experiments
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
First Dates
Peace out, dinosaurs.
7 Exit Strategies For Terrible Dates
Dating Tips
That fake phone call ploy needs to be put to bed.
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
First Dates
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Dating Stories
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
Do Millennials Care About How Much Money Their Date Makes?
Money
Men are still more likely to cover a greater portion of expenses in heterosexual relationships.
The Best Date Bars In Seattle, According To Industry Insiders
Date Bars
No ghosting, just great spirits.
A Letter To People Who Share Meals On A First Date
Food & Drink
I like my filet all to myself, TYVM.
Here’s How to Channel Your Inner Jonah Hill On A First Date
Style & Beauty
These are the best lewks to copy from the style icon himself.
This Is How Feminists Decide Who Pays For The First Date
Money
Giving new meaning to "it's complicated."
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Dating Experiments
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
It's not rude to be direct.
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
First Dates
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.
The Best First Dates To Go On In SF According To Your Zodiac Sign
Date Ideas
You prob shouldn't take a homebody to a nightclub, ya know?
