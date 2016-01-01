Search

Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Dating Tips
Cue: eye roll.
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
Style & Beauty
We'll never think about vodka the same way again.
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
Dating Experiments
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Video
Would you live up to her standards?
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
Dating Tips
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Dating Tips
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Dating Tips
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
Narratives
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Dating Tips
Your dating history matters.
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
College
Consider this your handbook.
The Decoder: Does This Text Mean ‘I Want To Play The Field?’
Dating Tips
We get to the bottom of these WTF texts.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
It's not rude to be direct.
