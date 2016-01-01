Dating Tips
Whether you want dating advice, relationship advice, whether you're a man or a woman, we've got some tips.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating Tips
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Cue: eye roll.
Style & Beauty
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
We'll never think about vodka the same way again.
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
College
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Does This Text Mean ‘I Want To Play The Field?’
We get to the bottom of these WTF texts.