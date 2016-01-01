Dating Tips
Whether you want dating advice, relationship advice, whether you’re a man or a woman, we’ve got some tips.
Dating Tips
The Art Of Dating With Zero Effort
Standing, or rather, sitting ovation.
Dating Tips
Count Down To Dating Sunday With These Pickup Lines
*music plays* *it’s the final countdown*
Dating
Dear Kadeejah: Do I Even Want To Date An Influencer?
I'm turned off by his shallow friends.
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Dating Tips
You’re Ready For Your First Queer Date. Now What?
Lessons from a decade of experience.
Dating Tips
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Dating Tips
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
I was deeply concerned that mine was.
Dating Tips
Dear Cis Hetero Men: Here Are 7 Ways To Be A More Respectful Date
Please read this before your next date. Love, women and female-identifying human beings everywhere.
Dating Experiments
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: I Ghosted A Girl And Now I Want To Take It Back
Stop haunting, it's creepy.
Dating Tips
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
Dating Tips
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Heart-eye emojis are so played out.
Dating Tips
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Your dignity is calling.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
Dating Tips
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Don’t live your life as the Long Island iced tea of bar patrons.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
Dating Tips
7 Exit Strategies For Terrible Dates
That fake phone call ploy needs to be put to bed.
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: When Do I Have The Exclusivity Talk?
Someone who dodges the question is not worth your time.
Dating
Turns Out, No One Is Really Out Of Your League
Dating apps make people more open-minded.
Dating
Here’s What’s Really Behind Your Dating ‘Type’ — And Why You Should Ditch It
You may think you're only into preppy types or redheads, but you'd be wrong.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Is He Trying To End It With This Text?
Style & Beauty
So You’ve Got a Zit And Your Date is in Two Hours
Pop it? Pick it? Cover it? A derm tells all.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating Tips
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Cue: eye roll.
Style & Beauty
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
We'll never think about vodka the same way again.
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
College
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Does This Text Mean ‘I Want To Play The Field?’
We get to the bottom of these WTF texts.