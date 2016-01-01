Search

10 Things We Did When We Saw Our Ex Around Campus
College
Peek-a-(notmy)boo
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
Dating Stories
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Dating Stories
Fyi, you don't have a curfew anymore.
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Style & Beauty
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
Narratives
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
3 LGBTQ Women Share What It’s Like To Come Out In Your Mid-20s And Later
Narratives
Now they're comfortable in their sexual identity and navigating the dating world.
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
Narratives
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Dating Experiments
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
First Dates
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.
I Dated My Next Door Neighbor And Here’s What I Learned
Narratives
Dating my neighbor was like eating at a fast-food restaurant. Everything was quick and convenient.
