Dating Stories
Dating Stories
9 Queer Women Share Their Never-Fail Tinder Opening Message
There is no “hey” from here on out.
Dating Stories
7 Women Reveal The Worst Things They’ve Done On A First Date
You try getting stuck with a toilet-paper enthusiast.
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Narratives
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
I am here to officially say, if you don’t want to talk to somebody, don’t.
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
College
Extracurricular Activities: A Junior At USC’s First Week On Tinder
I’m no longer afraid of missing a sweaty frat party.
News
6 People Reveal What It’s Really Like To Date Someone With Opposing Views
It’s hardly the easiest time to ignore your S.O.’s political beliefs.
Dating Stories
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
College
10 Things We Did When We Saw Our Ex Around Campus
Peek-a-(notmy)boo
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
Dating Stories
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Fyi, you don't have a curfew anymore.
Style & Beauty
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
Narratives
3 LGBTQ Women Share What It’s Like To Come Out In Your Mid-20s And Later
Now they're comfortable in their sexual identity and navigating the dating world.
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
First Dates
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.