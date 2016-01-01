Dating Experiments
Ever gone on a date every night for two weeks? Reached out to the people who ghosted you and demanded answers? Our writers put themselves on the line for the sake of ~science~.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Style & Beauty
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Came through drippin'...or did I?
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.