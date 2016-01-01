Search

Dating Experiments

Ever gone on a date every night for two weeks? Reached out to the people who ghosted you and demanded answers? Our writers put themselves on the line for the sake of ~science~.
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Style & Beauty
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Came through drippin'...or did I?
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
It's not rude to be direct.
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property