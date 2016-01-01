Dating Experiments
Ever gone on a date every night for two weeks? Reached out to the people you ghosted you and demanded answers? Our writers put themselves on the line for the sake of science.
Dating Experiments
How To Get Ghosted In 12 Days
Turns out, it’s harder than you think.
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
Dating Experiments
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
Dating Experiments
I Staged These Famous Meet-Cutes IRL To See If I Could Find Love
Spoiler alert: I could not.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Style & Beauty
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Came through drippin'...or did I?
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.