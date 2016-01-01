Dating Tips
3 Dating Cues We Should Be Taking From Scandinavia
Mutual respect, sexual liberation, and independence? Consider us sold.
Dating Tips
Is Your New Relationship Moving Too Fast?
I was deeply concerned that mine was.
Dating
Love Languages As Updated for Social Media
Screen time > quality time.
Narratives
Hear Me Out: I Ghost But I Have My Reasons
I am here to officially say, if you don’t want to talk to somebody, don’t.
Dating Experiments
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: I Ghosted A Girl And Now I Want To Take It Back
Stop haunting, it's creepy.
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
Travel
How Staying at a Nude Swingers Resort Changed My View Of Sex and Relationships
Who knew spending a week naked, surrounded by strangers and sex, could feel so normal?
Dating
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
To the astrology-is-bullshit people, I get it. But I’ve always been a believer.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
Food & Drink
The Best Miami Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Consider this your go-to handbook.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
College
Extracurricular Activities: A Junior At USC’s First Week On Tinder
I’m no longer afraid of missing a sweaty frat party.
Narratives
We Talked To People With Unusual Fetishes And Kinks About Their Dating And Love Lives
How do you navigate the world of dating, relationships, and love while simultaneously fulfilling your desires?
Narratives
I Want My Future Fiancé To Wear A Man-gagement Ring
Hear me out.
First Dates
Tinder Diaries: Which Of These 5 Guys Will Get The Date?
I made plans with multiple guys in the same night. Nothing could go wrong.
Health & Wellness
When And How Should You Disclose Your History Of Mental Illness To A New Partner?
It’s about as nuanced as you would expect.
Dating
These 7 Animals Have Some…Questionable Mating Rituals
And you thought your dating life was weird.
Dating
This Is Why Full Body Pics Are So Controversial In Online Dating
Is it fair to expect one, or shallow?
Dating
This Brief History of Interracial Dating Proves That Love Triumphs All
Nothing's perfect, but we're doing a hell of a lot better than we were in 1664.
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: When Do I Have The Exclusivity Talk?
Someone who dodges the question is not worth your time.
Dating
Turns Out, No One Is Really Out Of Your League
Dating apps make people more open-minded.
News
6 People Reveal What It’s Really Like To Date Someone With Opposing Views
It’s hardly the easiest time to ignore your S.O.’s political beliefs.
Dating
Here’s What’s Really Behind Your Dating ‘Type’ — And Why You Should Ditch It
You may think you're only into preppy types or redheads, but you'd be wrong.
Health & Wellness
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Never have I ever met someone so damn cool.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Is He Trying To End It With This Text?
Money
Do Millennials Care About How Much Money Their Date Makes?
Men are still more likely to cover a greater portion of expenses in heterosexual relationships.
Date Ideas
The Best First Date Spots In LA Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Don't take a Cancer out clubbing.
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
Travel
Why You Should Travel Without Your S.O. When You’re In A Relationship
Keeping my phone (and heart) on airplane mode.
Dating
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Sweet, sweet freedom.
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in NYC Spends on Dating
Several kinds of hangovers ensue.
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
Dating
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Meeting in real life has some advantages, but nothing that apps can’t match.
Dating Stories
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Fyi, you don't have a curfew anymore.
Style & Beauty
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
Dating
A Single Woman Calls B.S. On Things People Say Are Better With A Partner
A table for one, please.
Date Ideas
The Best First Dates To Go On Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Let us at least take this decision off of your plate.
Video
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
Narratives
3 LGBTQ Women Share What It’s Like To Come Out In Your Mid-20s And Later
Now they're comfortable in their sexual identity and navigating the dating world.
Narratives
The Boy Who Taught Me That Bigotry Isn’t Always Forever
Nazi skins were not going to stand in the way of me and my first real boyfriend.
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
Money
This Is How Feminists Decide Who Pays For The First Date
Giving new meaning to "it's complicated."
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
Dating
A Brief History of Online Dating
Some super weird stuff happened before Tinder swiped onto the scene.
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
Dating
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
Dating Tips
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
It's not rude to be direct.
First Dates
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.
Narratives
I Dated My Next Door Neighbor And Here’s What I Learned
Dating my neighbor was like eating at a fast-food restaurant. Everything was quick and convenient.
Date Ideas
Your Perfect NYC Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
For the ideal night out, look to the stars.