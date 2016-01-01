Page 7/16
Latest Stories
Narratives
How Group Therapy Made Me A Dateable Human
Real intimacy comes with boundaries.
Video
JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
Dating Experiments
I Confessed To Being A Cyber Stalker On The First Date
I’m a journalist, so I like to verify someone is who they say they are.
Dating Tips
Don’t Want Your Date And Bartender To Hate You? Cool, Let’s Talk.
Don’t live your life as the Long Island iced tea of bar patrons.
Dating Experiments
Swipe Advice: I Asked 10 Tinder Matches For Their Best Dating Advice
“Don’t be weird.”
Dating Experiments
Saving Your Dates’ Numbers Is Overrated
If not adding a contact is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
First Dates
8 First Date Rules That Have No Place In My Single Life — Or Yours
Peace out, dinosaurs.
College
Extracurricular Activities: A Junior At USC’s First Week On Tinder
I’m no longer afraid of missing a sweaty frat party.